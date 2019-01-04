RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shot fired following break-in at central Alberta gas station

Police issued a plea for help from the public on Thursday as they try to find two suspects, “believed to be armed and dangerous,” who were involved in a break-in in central Alberta that saw a shot fired at a security officer’s vehicle.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers were called to the gas station off Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail at about 3 a.m.

“Two suspects entered the gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM inside the store,” police said in a news release. “The suspects were interrupted by a mobile security unit and in an effort to escape, the suspect(s) discharged a firearm at the security vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle then fled northbound on Burnt Lake Trail.”

Police said the security officer at the scene was not injured.

“This incident is another example of how these situations quickly evolve and are very dynamic,” police said.

“The suspects should be considered dangerous and to ensure the safety of the public, individuals are encouraged not to engage or approach when you witness a criminal offence.”

The RCMP are now looking for the suspect vehicle, a “dark Dodge crew cab.” They said it has chrome running boards and a white or silver slip tank.

They said one of the suspects had a medium build and was wearing a black facemask. They were also wearing an army green jacket with a camouflage pattern on the jacket’s sleeves, hood and front.

The other suspect had a large build, according to the RCMP. They said the second suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a dark winter coat with a hood. You can view photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle in the gallery below.

Police said anyone who sees the vehicle should report it to police immediately by calling the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 780-885-3340 or your local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

