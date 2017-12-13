Crime
December 13, 2017 11:38 pm

RCMP seek suspect who broke into central Alberta convenience store by ‘cutting through an outside wall’

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP are looking for a thief who went to considerable lengths to rob a convenience store at a gas station in Blackfalds, Alta. early Wednesday morning.

Supplied by Blackfalds RCMP
A A

The RCMP are looking for a thief who went to considerable lengths to rob a convenience store at a gas station in Blackfalds, Alta. early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the Fas Gas convenience store at Panorama Drive and Parkwood Road after a break-in occurred there. They said the suspects “gained entry by cutting through an outside wall into the building.”

Money was stolen from the store’s safe as well as from a bank machine, along with cigarettes and other merchandise.

Mounties said video footage of the incident shows the thief got in the store just before 3 a.m.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a baseball cap, dark pants, gloves and a face mask. Police said the suspect and the stolen money may have been sprayed with a green dye when the money was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call the RCMP’s Blackfalds detachment at 403-885-3300. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The RCMP are looking for a thief who went to considerable lengths to rob a convenience store at a gas station in Blackfalds, Alta. early Wednesday morning.

Supplied by Blackfalds RCMP

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Blackfalds RCMP
Crime
Panorama Drive
Parkwood Road
Robbery
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News