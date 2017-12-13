RCMP seek suspect who broke into central Alberta convenience store by ‘cutting through an outside wall’

The RCMP are looking for a thief who went to considerable lengths to rob a convenience store at a gas station in Blackfalds, Alta. early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the Fas Gas convenience store at Panorama Drive and Parkwood Road after a break-in occurred there. They said the suspects “gained entry by cutting through an outside wall into the building.”

Money was stolen from the store’s safe as well as from a bank machine, along with cigarettes and other merchandise.

Mounties said video footage of the incident shows the thief got in the store just before 3 a.m.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a baseball cap, dark pants, gloves and a face mask. Police said the suspect and the stolen money may have been sprayed with a green dye when the money was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call the RCMP’s Blackfalds detachment at 403-885-3300. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.