‘Dangerous’ carjacking suspect sought after evading Alberta RCMP on snowmobile

The RCMP are asking the public for help as they try to find a suspect they believe is “armed and dangerous” involved in a violent carjacking in central Alberta earlier this week.

Police said they were told of a carjacking that unfolded following a collision near Haynes, Alta. at 4 p.m. on Monday.

They said an SUV collided with a pickup truck on Township Road 394. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt in the crash but Mounties said he was injured in a struggle that ensued with the driver of the SUV. They allege the SUV driver’s vehicle was “disabled” as a result of the crash and its driver then “forcefully took the pickup truck” and left in it.

The pickup truck, which at that point had two flat tires, then headed towards Ponoka before it was seen entering an oilfield lease site. A little over an hour after the crash, the RCMP said officers recovered the truck there and with help from an RCMP helicopter and dog unit, surrounded the area. However, police said they later figured out the suspect fled on a snowmobile before they could contain the site.

On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Michael Richter. He is wanted for robbery, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disobeying a court order.

Police said Richter is also wanted on previous warrants.

Anybody who sees Richter is asked not to approach him but to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

He is described as being 5’10” tall and 150 pounds with a bald head and some facial hair. The RCMP said he has hazel eyes and a small scar on the left side of his chin. At the time of the carjacking, police said Richter was wearing white camouflage and carrying a white bag and a rifle. Police said even though the pickup truck driver wasn’t “directly threatened” with the rifle, Richter is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Haynes is located about 40 kilometres east of Red Deer.