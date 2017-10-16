RCMP seek suspects in connection with attempted carjacking in east Alberta

The RCMP are looking for multiple suspects in connection with an attempted carjacking and a break and enter in eastern Alberta.

According to police, officers responded to the attempted carjacking near the community hall in Frog Lake, Alta. at about 7 a.m. on Monday. They said a black pickup truck tried to “force another vehicle off the road” and one of several people in the truck pointed what was believed to be a gun at the victim.

Mounties said the truck then sped away. Earlier in the day, police said a truck with the same description was reportedly involved in a break and enter in Laurier Lake, Alta., which is about 11 kilometres west of Frog Lake.

Police did not provide details about the break and enter.

The RCMP is now asking the public for help as the try to find the suspect vehicle, which is described as a black, four-door Ford F-150 half-ton pickup truck. It has “severe” damage to the passenger side and no passenger side mirror. They also said it has no licence plate and something was “dragging” under the truck. They added the truck has a dimmed headlight on the passenger side.

Police did not say how many suspects were in the pickup truck and did not have descriptions of them. However, they said the suspect in the break and enter is a male who was wearing a white hat, white shoes and a white hoodie. They said he is about 6’0″ tall.

Frog Lake is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Anyone who sees the pickup truck or any other suspects is asked not to approach them as they may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Elk Point RCMP detachment at 780-724-3964 or their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.