Man charged in connection with crime spree from Edmonton into Saskatchewan

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences after a crime spree that stretched from the Edmonton area into Saskatchewan.

The man was arrested near Maidstone, Sask., after the vehicle he was driving became stuck in a slough on Thursday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen from a home somewhere between Lloydminster and Maidstone earlier that morning, police said.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Friday morning a second suspect wanted in the ordeal has not been located and “it is unknown if a second individual was involved in this incident.”

It all started at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Edmonton when a woman’s black Ford Fusion was stolen in the area of 118 Avenue and 104 Street. RCMP said the suspect was armed.

About 10 minutes later, a woman was robbed in the area of 106 Avenue and 92 Street. The vehicle involved in this incident matched the description of the one involved in the carjacking, police said.

Mounties then responded to reports of a shooting at a Holiday Inn Express in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton. RCMP said a man was shot in the shoulder and neck area. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, police said the Ford Fusion was involved in another armed carjacking, one block north of the hotel at the Flying J gas station near Highway 16.

RCMP said a Black Chrysler 300 with a Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen, and both cars fled the scene.

A black Ford Fusion was later found on fire about 30 kilometres east of Sherwood Park. Police would not confirm if it was the same vehicle involved in the carjacking.

RCMP said the Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was later found in Saskatchewan.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and officers continue to patrol the area surrounding Maidstone.

Jeremy Kelly Buffin has since been charged with the following offences:

Robbery with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.