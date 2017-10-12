Overnight crime spree with shooting, carjackings in Edmonton and Sherwood Park

Edmonton police and Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after an overnight crime spree in which someone was shot, two armed carjackings reportedly took place, one vehicle was set on fire and another one abandoned hundreds of kilometres away in Saskatchewan.

The scene stretches from Edmonton though Sherwood Park and east into Saskatchewan.

At around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, RCMP were given a heads up that Edmonton police were following a black Ford Fusion they said was involved in an armed carjacking in the city.

At the same time, Mounties responded to reports of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express, just off Broadmoor Boulevard and Portage Lane. RCMP said a man was shot in the shoulder and neck area.

Police said he was conscious and was taken to Edmonton’s Royal Alexandria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, police said the Ford Fusion was involved in another armed carjacking with a shotgun, one block north of the hotel at the Flying J gas station near Highway 16.

RCMP said a Black Chrysler 300 with a Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen, and both cars fled the scene.

Later, a black Ford Fusion was found on fire about 30 kilometres east of Sherwood Park on Range Road 195, just off Highway 16 near the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

While it matches the description of the suspect vehicle, police said at this time they could not confirm the burned vehicle is the same one used in the carjacking.

Here are scorch marks from a Ford Fusion that was on fire. Again police not sure at this point if it’s the same one involved in carjacking pic.twitter.com/BVC2JwawU9 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) October 12, 2017

RCMP said the Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was later found in Saskatchewan.

The people involved in the crime spree are believed to be in that province. Police said they are believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Police did not say how many suspects were involved, and could not give a description.

— More to come…