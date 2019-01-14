Man dies in vehicle collision in Red Deer

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Red Deer on Monday.

RCMP said the collision occurred at around 2 a.m. on Taylor Drive between 45 Street and 47 Street.

The only person in the vehicle at the time was declared dead on the scene, RCMP said.

“Red Deer RCMP continues to investigate; however, weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors related to this incident, and it does not appear to be criminal in nature,” a police news release said Monday.

Police said they will not release the name of the man.