Red Deer father killed in workplace incident in Iraq

A young father of four was killed in a workplace incident in Iraq late last week.

Andrew Hutchison, from Red Deer, died after a gas leak at the plant he was working at in the Kurdistan Region, according to local news organization Rudaw.

The 33-year-old loved working in oil and gas, his wife, Shanna, said. It was a career that took him around the world.

Hutchison was working as an overnight tool pusher for Texas-based Parker Drilling, according to his Facebook page. The company has not responded to a request for comment from Global News.

The gas leak happened early Friday morning. Two other employees were affected by fumes but recovered, according to Rudaw.

Hutchison was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed a Canadian died in Iraq and that it is offering consular services to Hutchison’s family.

The 33-year-old leaves behind a wife and four young children, including twins who were born last spring.

His obituary says he dreamed about owning his owning his own brewery and that he loved snowboarding and dirt biking.

A trust fund for Hutchison’s family has been set up at the Bank of Montreal in Red Deer.

With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News.