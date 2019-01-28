Canada
January 28, 2019 8:17 am

Longtime Guysborough councillor victim of fatal ATV crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Blair George, 59, had been a councillor in Guysborough for more than 30 years. He died after an ATV crash on his property over the weekend.

Municipality of the District of Guysborough
A longtime councillor for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough in Nova Scotia has died after an ATV accident over the weekend.

Blair George, who had been a councillor for more than 30 years, was the lone rider of an ATV that drove over a large embankment on his property Jan. 26.

RCMP say the 59-year-old man from Halfway Cove was pronounced deceased at the scene and there were no other vehicles involved.

In a news release, the municipality says George was a “key part of the team that helped Guysborough transform itself from a small rural municipality through to a vibrant rural municipality.”

Specifically, the municipality says George’s support for the offshore gas, fishing, forestry and renewable energy industries were well documented.

“First and foremost, he was a father, grandfather and partner in life. His family is mourning his loss today. Our prayers are with them,” the release reads.

Warden Vernon Pitts called George “a rock at the council table” and noted how George always made decisions in the best interest of the municipality.

