Regina Pats fall short in 3-2 shootout loss to Brandon Wheat Kings

A night after snapping their 10-game losing the streak, the Regina Pats (13-33-1-2) lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Brandon Wheat Kings (20-19-3-3) Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

RECAP: Kyle Walker scores twice and the Pats earn a point in Brandon Saturday! Details here: https://t.co/jMNMYlkSPR#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/1chTO8jVz3 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 27, 2019

Pats defender Kyle Walker scored his first goal of the season, and first-of-two in the game, 3:53 into the contest– giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Wheat Kings responded with two goals from Connor Gutenberg (11) and Cole Reinhardt (15).

Gutenberg scored at the 6:02 mark in the first, while Reinhardt scored just over four minutes into the second.

Walker tied it up at 2-2 late in the third, forcing the game into overtime.

No goals were scored in the extra frame – leaving the game to be decided in a shootout.

Pats forwards Austin Pratt and Sergei Alkhimov both missed on their shootout attempts, while Ben McCartney and Stelio Mattheos scored for the Wheat Kings.

Dean McNabb got the start for the Pats and stopped 26-of-28 shots he faced. Ethan Kruger stopped 31-of-33 shots for the Wheat Kings.

The Pats travel to Calgary on Tuesday for a game against the Hitmen (22-19-3-1).