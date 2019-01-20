Saskatoon Blades hand Regina Pats 10th-straight loss

The Saskatoon Blades (28-13-6-0) beat the Regina Pats (12-33-1-1) 4-2 in the second game of a back-to-back Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Blades forward Eric Florchuk scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his 12th of the season and first of two goals in the game.

Winger Cyle McNabb’s goal, early in the second period, gave the Blades a 2-0 lead. Florchuk scored with just over a minute left in the second period – giving them a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame.

The Pats finally got on the board two-and-half minutes into the third period when Duncan Pierce scored on a penalty shot while shorthanded.

McNabb scored his second of the game just four minutes later, restoring their three-goal lead.

Forward Riley Krane scored the Pats’ second shorthanded and second goal of the game, but that was as close as they would get.

Blades netminder Nolan Maier stopped 31 of 33, while Dean McNabb let in four goals on 32 shots for the Pats.

The Blades went 1 for 5 on the power play. The Pats went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Blades are off until Friday when they travel to Swift Current for a game against the Broncos (9-33-2-1). The Pats also get back to work on Friday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (19-18-3-3).