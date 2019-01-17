Regina Pats lose eighth straight with 4-3 loss to Kootenay Ice

The Regina Pats (12-31-1-1) losing streak extended to eight games after a 4-3 loss to the Kootenay Ice (10-29-6-1) Wednesday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Pats defenceman Brady Pouteau got the scoring started with his second goal of the season just two minutes into the first period.

A look through the lens of @keithhershphoto at the Pats and ICE on First Nation Appreciation Night Wednesday! Full gallery here: https://t.co/krOgwAKp80#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/Jc8weNWZ1V — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 17, 2019

Ice forward Austin Schellenberg tied it at one apiece 10 minutes later, with his third goal of the year.

The Pats retook the lead early in the second when former Ice Sebastian Streu scored his fifth goal of the season on the power play.

It was all Ice from there as they scored three straight times on goals from Jakin Smallwood and Valtteri Kakkonen in the second, and Davis Murray in the third.

Pats winger Duncan Pierce cut the lead to 4-3 with his sixth of the year, but that was as close they would get.

Dean McNabb was in net for the Pats – making just 18 saves on 22 shots. Ice goalie Curtis Meger stopped 26-of-29 shots he faced.

Pats hope to end the losing streak in Saskatoon on Friday when they square off against the Blades (26-13-6-0).