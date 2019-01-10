Sports
January 10, 2019 12:25 pm

Regina Pats drop 5th straight in Wednesday night loss to Portland Winterhawks

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: The Regina Pats have now lost five in a row after Wednesday night's 5-2 defeat by the Portland Winterhawks.

The Regina Pats (12-28-1-1) have lost five in a row after their 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Portland Winterhawks (25-11-3-2) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Wednesday night.

Winterhawks forward Jake Gricius led the way for Portland, scoring his 18th of the season while adding two assists.

Defenceman Clay Hanus also had a big game for the Winterhawks with a goal and an assist.

READ MORE: Seattle Thunderbirds hand Regina Pats fourth straight loss

Joachim Blichfeld, Jared Freadrich and Jaydon Dureau rounded out Portland’s scoring.

Pats forward Austin Pratt and defenceman Liam Schioler scored for Regina.

Pratt has 16 goals on the season, while Schioler has found the back of the net five times.

READ MORE: Regina Pats blanked by Swift Current Broncos Saturday night

Dean McNabb got the start in net, as Max Paddock was out with the flu. He stopped 30 of 34 shots faced.

Winterhawks goalie Shane Farkas made 24 saves in the win.

Both teams went zero for two on the powerplay.

Next up for the Pats is a contest against the Tigers in Medicine Hat (22-16-1-2) on Friday.

