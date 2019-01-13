Hagel nets 5 points in Red Deer Rebels’ 9-4 victory over Regina Pats

The Regina Pats (12-30-1-14) gave up nine goals as the Red Deer Rebels (23-13-2-1) defeated the team 9-4 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

RECAP: Pats lose goal filled affair to Red Deer on Barret Jackman Bobblehead Night. Details and highlights: https://t.co/x672yt8kNC#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/9Gx4G7M0hY — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 13, 2019

Rebels assistant captain Brandon Hagel led the way with three goals and two assists.

Former Pat Jeff de Wit also had a big night, scoring a goal and adding one assist.

Zak Smith, Oleg Zaytsev, Reese Johnson, Josh Tarzwell and Brett Davis rounded out the Rebels’ scoring.

The Pats had goals from Duncan Pierce, Sebastian Streu, Brady Pouteau and Garrett Wright in their seventh straight loss.

Rookie goaltender Matthew Pesenti got his first WHL career start but lasted just 30 minutes, letting in five goals on 13 shots.

Dean McNabb finished the game in net but didn’t fare any better, allowing four goals on 15 shots.

Rebels goalie Byron Fancy stopped 24 of 28 shots in the win.

The Pats welcome the Kootenay Ice (8-29-6-1) to the Brandt Centre on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m.