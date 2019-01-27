Truro, N.S. apartment fire leaves four people homeless

Four people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Truro, N.S., on Sunday.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m., at 51 Park St.

The Canadian Red Cross says that one adult required treatment at a local hospital as a result of the fire which extensively damaged the two-storey home.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are assisting the three adults from one apartment and a single apartment who lived in the other unit.

The agency has provided emergency housing, winter clothing, and other basic necessities to those who needed assistance.

Blois Currie, fire chief of the Truro Fire Service, told the Red Cross that the apartment’s smoke detectors were working and alerted the residents to the fire — allowing them to get out in time.