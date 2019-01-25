Canada
January 25, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated: January 25, 2019 3:53 pm

Sentencing for serial Vernon arsonist expected Friday

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

William Munton will be sentenced for seven counts of arson damaging property, including starting the fire at Vernon's Kin Racetrack grandstands in 2014.

Courtesy: Facebook
A man who pleaded guilty to setting a series of fires in Vernon between June and October 2014, is expected to learn his fate on Friday.

Sentencing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in Vernon Supreme Court.

In October, 57-year-old William Munton pleaded guilty to seven charges of arson damaging property, including causing the blaze at the Kin Racetrack grandstands. He was accused of arson in 19 separate incidents between May and November 2014.

The City of Vernon received $800,000 in insurance compensation following the grandstand fire.

Other targets included buildings under construction, a boat, a motorhome, a minivan and a large fruit box fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

The surprise last-minute plea deal avoided a costly jury trial that was expected to last for weeks.

The former school teacher was arrested in June of 2016 after a two-year police investigation.

— with files from Megan Turcato

