Kelowna man receives life sentence for 2013 murder of common-law spouse

“I lost everything and I deserve to,” an Okanagan man said during his spousal murder sentencing in Kelowna on Thursday.

Jay Sinclaire Thomson, 62, was handed a life sentence for murdering Theresa Neville in 2013. Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two, was found June 18, shortly after 12:30 a.m., when paramedics responded to a call along the 300 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.

Thomson automatically received the life sentence because of his guilty plea to second-degree murder. He will be ineligible for parole for 10 years.

Thomson, who was Neville’s live-in boyfriend, was charged with second-degree murder four years after the crime.

Court was earlier told that Thomson stabbed his common-law partner at least 35 times with a knife. Thomson said he got into an argument with Neville that evening following a family pizza night. The two children were asleep in the basement when the murder occurred.

On Thursday, four victim impact statements were read in court. Neville’s mother said “The night I lost my daughter, I lost my ability to just be a grandmother.”

Neville’s mother also said “the night of the murder was the depth of hell” of having to tell her grandchildren their mom was gone.

Court also heard a long statement from Thomson, who pled guilty just days before his murder trial.

Thomson said he talked to God and that God told him to plead guilty.