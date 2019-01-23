Crime
January 23, 2019 4:49 pm

Man charged with murder in connection with deaths of 2 people in Collingwood

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man has been charged with murder in connection with an investigation into the deaths of two people in Collingwood, police say.

According to the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m., an altercation took place at a residence on Georgian Blue, formerly known as Matthew Way.

Police believe a third person accompanied the two deceased individuals to the location. Officers say the third person fled the scene and has not been identified.

Police say following an investigation, 57-year-old Cameron Gardiner from Collingwood has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Officers say he is currently being held for bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Jan. 29.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

