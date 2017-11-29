Kelowna man charged in 2013 murder of Theresa Neville
Four years after 27-year-old Kelowna mother Theresa Neville was found murdered in her Glenmore home, a Kelowna man has been charged in her death.
On Wednesday police announced 61-year-old Kelowna resident Jay Sinclaire Thomson has been charged with second degree murder.
Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement that on June 18, 2013 at 12:37 am, RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call from a home in the 300 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.
He says that when police arrived on scene, they discovered the body of Theresa Ashley Neville, whose death was deemed to be a homicide.
Her children, ages 8 and 10 at the time, were also found in the home. They were safely relocated with their extended family.
During the investigation, police removed an entire downstairs window from the home, perhaps indicating a forced entry by the killer.
Thomson made a brief appearance in court today and remains in custody pending a possible bail hearing at a later date.
