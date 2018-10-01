Arson
Jury trial avoided for serial arsonist in Vernon

A man accused of a series of arsons in Vernon has pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

A man accused of setting a string of arsons has pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Jury selection was expected to begin for 57-year-old William Munton on Monday morning but was cancelled.

The arsonist was facing 19 charges of arson damaging property but only pleaded guilty to seven of them.

Some of the fires date back to 2014.

The case has been put over until Oct. 15 to fix a date for sentencing.

