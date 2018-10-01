Jury trial avoided for serial arsonist in Vernon

A man accused of setting a string of arsons has pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

Jury selection was expected to begin for 57-year-old William Munton on Monday morning but was cancelled.

The arsonist was facing 19 charges of arson damaging property but only pleaded guilty to seven of them.

READ MORE: ‘It is nice to have a little bit of closure’: arson charges a relief in Vernon

Some of the fires date back to 2014.

The case has been put over until Oct. 15 to fix a date for sentencing.

–with files from Megan Turcato