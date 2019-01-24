IIO beginning investigation into police-involved Kelowna shooting

Investigators with the Independent Investigations Office B.C. (IIO) are now looking into a police involved shooting in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre near the CIBC Bank.

In a release, RCMP said plain clothes officers and the South East District Emergency Response Team were attempting to arrest a man — known to the police — when shots were fired by police.

The suspect was taken to hospital.

Because the IIO is now investigating, RCMP say they will be releasing no further information.

“His current condition, we understand, is he is in hospital,” said Rob MacDonald, Chief Civilian Director of the IIO. “He’s in serious condition. We’re unable to say what his prognosis is.”

Bad weather has delayed the arrival of IIO investigators, who intend to interview as many witnesses as possible.