Cruisers rammed by stolen vehicle in failed attempt at escape, say Winnipeg police

The driver of a stolen vehicle who rammed into police cars in an attempt to escape arrest is in custody, say police.

Early Thursday morning, police followed a stolen vehicle to the Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue area, where they tried to stop it using several cruiser cars.

The driver, police said, decided to immediately ram into the police cars, unsuccessfully trying to flee the scene.

While police worked to get the driver and a passenger out of the car, the driver continued to ram the police vehicles and resist arrest.

They were both eventually taken into custody.

The stolen car was initially taken from Centennial Street around 2 a.m. Thursday, where it was left running.

Jordan Malcolm Desjarlais, 23, is in custody facing charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and driving without a licence.

He was also processed on four outstanding warrants for charges including failing to comply with conditions and failure to attend court.

The second man, 39, was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and processed on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with conditions.

He was released on a promise to appear.

