November 30, 2018 3:14 pm

Suspect who allegedly assaulted Winnipeg police skips court date

By Online Journalist  Global News
Corey Clifford Whitford.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are looking for a man from Amaranth, Man., who they say assaulted a police officer in December 2017.

Police said Corey Clifford Whitford, 46, cut an off-duty police officer with a knife and assaulted a patrol officer in an attempt to flee.

Whitford was charged with numerous offences related to this incident.

At a scheduled court date Wednesday, however, Whitford didn’t show.

Police have a warrant out for his arrest, and are asking the public’s help in locating him.

Whitford is described as 5’8″, 208 lbs, with a heavy build, brown hair (possibly a shaved head) and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

