Man arrested after off-duty Winnipeg police officer stabbed

One man has been arrested and charged after an off-duty police officer was stabbed early Friday morning.

The officer was walking to his vehicle, which was parked near the police headquarters, at Graham Avenue and Garry Street after finishing his shift around 3:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police officer injured after stabbing outside downtown headquarters

He spotted someone trying to break into his car when he was stabbed in the arm with a knife.

Corey Clifford Whitford, 45, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon and for escaping lawful custody.