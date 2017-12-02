Man arrested after off-duty Winnipeg police officer stabbed
One man has been arrested and charged after an off-duty police officer was stabbed early Friday morning.
The officer was walking to his vehicle, which was parked near the police headquarters, at Graham Avenue and Garry Street after finishing his shift around 3:30 a.m.
He spotted someone trying to break into his car when he was stabbed in the arm with a knife.
Corey Clifford Whitford, 45, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon and for escaping lawful custody.
