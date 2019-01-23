UCP donations nearly double NDP’s in 2018 as Alberta election approaches

Documents show Alberta’s opposition United Conservative Party raised more in the fourth quarter of last year than the governing New Democrats did in all of 2018.

New figures from Elections Alberta say the UCP brought in more than $3.9 million from October to December, with a third coming from individual contributions of $250 and under.

The UCP, helmed by former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney, raised nearly $6.7 million for the whole year.

“On top of $1.4 million generated in membership sales alone, our party was able to raise an incredible $5.7 million in 2018, with $3.9 million of that coming in the fourth quarter alone,” UCP president Erika Barootes said in a Jan. 15 statement.

“This kind of generosity and dedication to our efforts to build Alberta Strong & Free is unprecedented, breaking every political fundraising record in our province’s history.”

The NDP reported a 2018 total of $3.4 million and a fourth quarter amount of $1.5 million.

The Alberta Party reported a 2018 total of $594,177 and a fourth quarter amount of $359,554.

“With the election just around the corner, this is a big development for our party and another sign of the momentum that our candidates and volunteers are creating across Alberta,” said Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel in a Jan. 20 statement.

The Alberta Liberals reported a 2018 total of $196,464 and a fourth quarter amount of $112,780.

The Freedom Conservative Party reported a 2018 total of $39,776 and a fourth quarter amount of $36,825.

By law, an election must be held in March, April or May of this year.

That means Premier Rachel Notley can drop the writ to start a four-week campaign as early as the beginning of February.

