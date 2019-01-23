Manitoba PCs ratings bump up over NDP, but no party leader is liked by Manitobans

If there was an election tomorrow, the latest numbers show the Manitoba PCs would take a commanding lead.

A new poll from Mainstreet Research shows the Progressive Conservatives, led by Premier Brian Pallister, have 44.6 per cent of Manitoba’s leaning and decided voters, up 2.3 per cent from November 2018.

The NDP, however, sit at 28 per cent, down 0.7 per cent. The Liberals are at 17 per cent support and the Greens at 4.6 per cent.

“The Pallister PCs have recovered from their dip in November,” said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research. “This has happened while most Manitobans have a negative view of Premier Pallister.”

Pallister is in good company – it seems no party leader has a favourable rating from Manitobans.

The best performing party leader was Liberal leader Dougald Lamont with -6.6 per cent, NDP leader Wab Kinew at -7.3 per cent, and Pallister’s rating stands at -17.5 per cent.

The poll surveyed 810 Manitobans between Jan. 14-16. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.44 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.

