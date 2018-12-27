New poll says Manitoba PCs would win election if held tomorrow

A new Probe Research study on Manitobans’ voting intentions indicates that the Progressive Conservatives would win an provincial election if it were held tomorrow.

A total of 44 per cent of those polled said Premier Brian Pallister and his PC party would get their vote, with the NDP coming in second at 27 per cent and the Manitoba Liberals at 21 per cent.

Sixteen per cent were undecided, and The Green Party, Manitoba Party and “other” took the remaining percentages.

The numbers within the city of Winnipeg were slightly closer, with the PCs leading at 35 per cent, but the NDP at 30 and the Liberals trailing with 27 per cent.

Broken down by area, the results show the NDP have a significant lead in Winnipeg’s core area – at 38 per cent to the PCs’ 12 – but the Progressive Conservatives are ahead in every other district.

When looked at demographically, men – especially those over 55 – were most likely to support the PCs, at 50 per cent.

Manitobans with higher incomes also favoured the PCs, as did voters with lower education levels, while the NDP saw the highest numbers among voters with an income below $50,000 a year, as well as with Indigenous voters.

A sample of 1,105 random people across the province were contacted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6 for the survey, which used modified random-digit dialing, contacting both landlines and wireless numbers.

