1,400 blood donations needed in Guelph by March: Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services says more than 1,400 blood donations are needed in Guelph by the end of March.

“Winter is a tough time for us to get donors through the door but the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday — it doesn’t go away,” says Emma Willms, event co-ordinator with Blood Services in Guelph.

Willms says more than 175 blood donors are required every week in Guelph and oftentimes, multiple donations are needed to save the life of just one person.

Up to eight donors a week to help someone with leukemia

Up to five donors to help someone undergoing cancer treatment

Up to 50 donors to help someone in a car crash

Up to two donors to help someone who needs brain surgery

Up to five donors to save someone who needs heart surgery

Up to two to eight donors to help someone with internal bleeding

Up to two donors a day to help someone undergoing a bone marrow transplant

Up to four donors a month to help someone with Aplastic Anemia

Up to two donors for a hip replacement

Only four percent of eligible Canadians donate blood.

Willms acknowledges that many people are hesitant to come into the clinic for various reasons, including a fear of needles or saying they don’t have the time, but she continues to appeal to residents to recognize the importance of their donations.

Because of the inclement weather over the last couple of days, we’ve only been achieving about 50 per cent to 60 per cent of our target levels of donors… I hope most people know that when you come to donate blood, you will be saving someone’s life.

Canadian Blood Services in Guelph runs its blood donor clinic at 130 Silvercreek Pkwy N.

To book an appointment to give or to learn more about eligibility requirements, go to blood.ca and take the “eligibility quiz” or call 1-888-2-DONATE.

