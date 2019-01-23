Crime
January 23, 2019 10:37 am

Images released of suspects in Waterloo Scotiabank robbery

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to a Waterloo bank robbery.

Waterloo Regional Police
Police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery at a Waterloo Scotiabank late Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police say the men walked into the Scotiabank at Fischer Hallman Road near Erb Street. One man pulled out a weapon and demanded the tellers give them money.

Police say that no one was injured in the incident and suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They have released images of the suspects involved in the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

