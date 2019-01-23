One cat dies, second rescued in Saskatoon house fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a portable heater was the cause of a fire at a home that left a family pet dead.

Crews were called to 1136 Elliot St. Tuesday afternoon for a report of smoke coming from the front door of a house.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke also coming from the left side of the bungalow.

Attack lines were set up and the home was searched to ensure no one was inside, fire officials said.

The fire was contained to the basement and brought under control in 19 minutes.

Crews rescued one cat from the home, and another cat was found dead.

An investigator deemed the cause of the fire to be accidental due to a portable heater.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

