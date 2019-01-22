Traffic
January 22, 2019 7:37 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 8:00 pm

2 rushed to hospital after crash shuts down Highway 19 near Devon

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Emergency crews responded to a crash at Highway 19 and Range Road 261 near Devon, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.

Four vehicles were involved in a major collision that shut down Highway 19 outside Devon late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:43 p.m., just east of Highway 60 and Range Road 261, southwest of Edmonton.

The crew in the Global 1 helicopter noted three vehicles appeared to be on the north side of the highway.

STARS Air Ambulance was on scene, as well as at least two fire trucks and two ambulances.

Edmonton police said two people were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted in life-threatening condition by STARS and a second person with potentially life-threatening injuries was taken by ground ambulance.

Highway 19 was shut down in both directions as of 5 p.m. East and westbound traffic was being rerouted.

Leduc RCMP is helping direct traffic but said this area is technically under Edmonton police jurisdiction.

— More to come… 

01-22-highway-19-kyle-kindjerski-2

A serious crash southwest of Edmonton on Highway 19 near Devon on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Courtesy: Kyle Kindjerski
01-22-devoncrash

A serious crash southwest of Edmonton on Highway 19 near Devon on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Courtesy: Kyle Kindjerski

