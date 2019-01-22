Regina police investigating threats made to local daycares

Regina police are investigating after six daycare centres in the city said they received threatening messages Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, police say the messages appear to have originated in the United States and are being relayed from within the province. The person making these threats does not have the proximity to carry them out, police added.

READ MORE: Regina police to stop responding to security alarms without verification

Officers were dispatched to all the affected locations and say there has been no unusual activity at any of the daycares.

Regina is also not the only city to have received these calls and messages. Police say the threats appear to have been made by the same individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.