January 22, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 1:40 pm

Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara brace for bout of snow and freezing rain

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Environment Canada says a Colorado low will bring snow, freezing rain and high winds to southern Ontario on Wednesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Another bout of nasty weather is approaching southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the Greater Toronto Area, calling for snow and freezing rain.

The weather agency says a Colorado low will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Wednesday, bringing a dramatic change in weather with it.

Forecasters are predicting 2 to 5 cm of snow will fall in our region on Tuesday night.

The snow will then change over to a period of freezing rain early Wednesday morning, which may last several hours before it changes to rain.

A warm front will send temperatures soaring several degrees above freezing and strong southwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected later on Wednesday.

