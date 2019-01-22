Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara brace for bout of snow and freezing rain

Another bout of nasty weather is approaching southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the Greater Toronto Area, calling for snow and freezing rain.

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to snow, freezing rain

The weather agency says a Colorado low will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Wednesday, bringing a dramatic change in weather with it.

Forecasters are predicting 2 to 5 cm of snow will fall in our region on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Waterloo region, Guelph area may get hit by freezing rain: Environment Canada

The snow will then change over to a period of freezing rain early Wednesday morning, which may last several hours before it changes to rain.

A warm front will send temperatures soaring several degrees above freezing and strong southwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected later on Wednesday.