Waterloo region, Guelph area may get hit by freezing rain: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of potential freezing rain and snow for the Waterloo region and Wellington County.

The statement says a band of snow is expected to hit the area Tuesday night.

A rise in temperatures will see the snow shift to freezing rain by Wednesday morning before we see a switch into rain.

Temperatures will soar to above the freezing mark and the area could also get winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h on Wednesday.

Waterloo region and the Guelph area are expected to see anywhere from two to five cm of snow but northern Wellington County could see anywhere from five to 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada says it is keeping a close eye on the weather situation and may issue freezing rain warnings Tuesday evening.