Heating issue forces Waterloo high school to close

While extreme cold temperatures had most kids across Waterloo region probably hoping for a snow day on Monday, one school was forced to close.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced Monday morning that Bluevale Collegiate has shut down.

The board says that there was a heating issue at the school which forced the shutdown.

The WRDSB did not offer any further details about the issue nor did it say how long the school would be closed for.

