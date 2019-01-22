Weather
January 22, 2019 8:43 am

Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to snow, freezing rain

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto due to snow and freezing rain on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The deep freeze is about to end in Toronto but snow and freezing rain are on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as snow will begin falling Tuesday evening followed by freezing rain as the temperature begins to rise due to a warm front moving in.

Officials say Toronto will likely see between two and five centimetres of snow. The freezing rain will last several hours before changing over to rain on Wednesday.

The evening low is expected to reach -18 C on Tuesday before a brief thaw and a daytime high of 4 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says the weather system will also bring wind gusts of 70 or 80 km/h later Wednesday.

