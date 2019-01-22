Alabama man identified as victim of fatal collision east of Tilbury
A 56-year-old Alabama man has been identified as the person killed in a crash along Hwy. 401 east of Tilbury, Ont.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the collision happened around 12 p.m. on Monday in the highway’s eastbound lanes between County Road 42 and Queens Line.
Police say their investigation found that a passenger vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the smaller vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
The driver of the big rig wasn’t hurt.
Officers identified the victim on Tuesday morning as 56-year-old Douglas Hunter of Glencoe, Alabama.
The OPP say the highway was closed for approximately six hours as investigators worked on scene.
