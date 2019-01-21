Traffic
January 21, 2019 5:45 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 5:52 pm

Collision shuts down eastbound Hwy. 401 in Tilbury

By Staff 980 CFPL

Chatham-Kent OPP have closed down a section of Hwy. 401 in Tilbury following a collision involving a transport truck.

Police say the collision happened around 12 p.m. Monday when a passenger vehicle struck the rear of the transport truck in the eastbound lanes.

According to police, the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Police say the eastbound lanes of the 401 will remain closed between Essex County Road 42 and Queens Line until they can complete their investigation.

