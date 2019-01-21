Collision shuts down eastbound Hwy. 401 in Tilbury

Chatham-Kent OPP have closed down a section of Hwy. 401 in Tilbury following a collision involving a transport truck.

Police say the collision happened around 12 p.m. Monday when a passenger vehicle struck the rear of the transport truck in the eastbound lanes.

READ MORE: Winter weather causes -30 degree windchill values, and a Hwy. 402 closure

According to police, the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Police say the eastbound lanes of the 401 will remain closed between Essex County Road 42 and Queens Line until they can complete their investigation.