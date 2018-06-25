Surviving driver in fatal 401 crash improving in hospital: Chatham-Kent OPP

Chatham-Kent OPP says the surviving driver from Friday’s crash along Highway 401 near Tilbury is improving in hospital.

It was just before 7 a.m. when emergency crews were called out to the highway near Queens Line.

Officers say their investigation showed a westbound tractor trailer lost control, crossed through the center median and collided with an eastbound transport truck.

The driver of the westbound rig was pronounced dead in hospital. OPP have identified him as Alaa Issa, 44, of Windsor.

Police say the man behind the wheel of the eastbound truck was airlifted to hospital in London where he was initially listed in critical condition. As of Monday morning, the OPP said he’d been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.