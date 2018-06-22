Crash involving 2 tractor trailers closes EB 401 near Tilbury

A serious collision Friday morning is causing headaches for commuters on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

“Around 6:55 a.m. tractor trailers were heading east and westbound. One of them lost control and went through the centre median and struck the other tractor trailer,” said Cst. Jay Denorer

“There’s severe damage to both tractor trailers. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries,” he said.

As of 8:00 a.m. both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 401 were closed at Queens Line.

Denorer said they are working on opening those lanes, but the eastbound 401 is expected to be closed at County Road 42 until at least 2 p.m.

“We’re just asking motorists heading eastbound to slow down when you get close to County Road 42,” he said.

“We don’t want to have an end of cue collision like we did a couple weeks ago where a transport or another vehicle is going the highway speeds then they come to a sudden stop due to a line of vehicles and they end up colliding.”

As for the depth of the investigation, Denorer says that depends on the seriousness of the injuries.

“If it’s a minor collision– just the tractor trailer crossing through [the median]–then we can tow the vehicles and open the lanes,” he said.

“If there are serious injuries or it turns into a fatal, then we’re going to have to keep the highway shutdown adn do a lot more measurements.”

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TIC) are on scene.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash.