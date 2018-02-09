Chatham OPP charge transport truck driver after Hwy. 401 collision with snow plow

A 62-year-old Chatham man is facing a charge of careless driving after a transport truck collided into the back of a snow plow on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

The crash happened just before noon on Friday in the westbound lanes, resulting in two lanes being closed for about an hour, and leaving both drivers with minor injuries.

According to OPP, the impact resulted in the snow-removal vehicle entering the centre median and rolling onto its side.

Police add that snow-removal vehicles on public roadways have flashing blue lights visible for 150 metres to warn other motorists of wide or slow-moving vehicles.