Traffic
February 9, 2018 6:41 pm

Chatham OPP charge transport truck driver after Hwy. 401 collision with snow plow

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A transport truck driver has been charged following a crash with a snow plow on Feb. 9, 2018.

@OPP_WR via Twitter
A A

A 62-year-old Chatham man is facing a charge of careless driving after a transport truck collided into the back of a snow plow on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

READ MORE: Emergency crews tend to dozens of collisions on London-area highways

The crash happened just before noon on Friday in the westbound lanes, resulting in two lanes being closed for about an hour, and leaving both drivers with minor injuries.

According to OPP, the impact resulted in the snow-removal vehicle entering the centre median and rolling onto its side.

Police add that snow-removal vehicles on public roadways have flashing blue lights visible for 150 metres to warn other motorists of wide or slow-moving vehicles.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
401 transport crash
chatham opp
Chatham-Kent
highway 401
snow plough crash
snow plow crash Hwy 401
transport and snow plough crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News