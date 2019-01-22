St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church congregation in Peterborough relocating to The Mount Community Centre

As demolition continues on their church, the congregation of St. Paul’s Presbyterian in Peterborough is making plans to relocate.

On Monday evening, officials announced the approximately 185-member congregation would be relocating to The Mount Community Centre in two months.

“The congregation has spent the last five years searching, praying and listening for the right direction, and we all truly believe we have been led to The Mount Community Centre,” stated Janet Halstead, clerk of session. “We are excited to make the move.”

The congregation toured the facility on Jan. 13. A week later, they voted unanimously to relocate the congregation and all church activities to the northeast corner of the main floor of Mount.

Demolition began on the church earlier this month. Repairs to the 160-year-old building were deemed too expensive at an estimated $2.4 million. Last August the building was sold to a private developer, which determined it was still too costly to maintain the existing structure on Murray Street in downtown Peterborough.

The congregation for the past five years has held worship in a back room of the church as the main building was considered unsafe to enter.

The congregation will begin worship and other programs at The Mount on March 1 under a long-term lease agreement.

“The Mount Community Centre is pleased that the congregation of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church has chosen our architecturally significant building for their new home,” states Stephen Kylie, chairman of the board for The Mount.

“We are home to a number of community organizations, agencies and individuals and are confident our location will be a wonderful place for St. Paul’s. We welcome the St. Paul’s congregation to The Mount Community Centre and look forward to their contribution to our diverse community.”