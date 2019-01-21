1 in custody after police vehicle stolen in Calgary

Calgary police say one person is in custody after a police cruiser was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Investigators were called at about 1:25 p.m. after the vehicle was stolen from the area of 28 Avenue and 14 Street S.W.

CPS’ HAWCS helicopter was also called to help track down the stolen vehicle.

A half hour later, the vehicle was stopped at a parkade at the SAIT campus in northwest Calgary, police said, and a person was taken into custody.

The circumstances of how the vehicle was stolen were not known as of 2:10 p.m.

Police said charges were pending against the individual arrested.