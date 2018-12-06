Calgary police officer’s badge still missing after break-in, man charged

A young Calgary man has been charged with stealing a police badge and phone from an officer’s home last month.

Police say an off-duty member was at their home in Cambrian Heights on Nov. 23, 2018, when they reportedly went upstairs for a few minutes and someone broke in through the front door and stole several valuables.

Along with the badge and CPS-issued cellphone, the suspect stole keys to a vehicle and drove away.

Investigators were able to track the phone to a home in the 0-100 block of Hendon Drive N.W., where they also found the stolen vehicle parked on the street with the cell phone and other stolen items inside.

At about the same time officers located the truck and phone, a homeowner in the nearby 900 block of 39 Avenue N.W. reported a break-in.

Officers were able to find that suspect with the help of the K9 unit and footprints in the snow and he was arrested in the 0-100 block of Harlow Avenue N.W. It’s believed the man is responsible for other break and enters in the area, which police said appear to be random.

Travis Thunderchild Whitequills, 18, is charged with four counts of break and enter, one count of vehicle theft, five counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of breaching a court order and one count of possession of stolen property.

Police said while many of the stolen items were recovered, the police badge is still unaccounted for, despite an extensive search.

Calgary police are reminding people that if they are approached by an officer who isn’t in uniform, they should ask to see photo ID as well as the officer’s badge. If the situation seems suspicious, police said people can also ask the officer for their last name and call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 to confirm they’re dealing with a real police officer.

Anyone with information on the missing police badge is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.