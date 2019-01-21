Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 21, 2019
The extreme cold weather in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Monday morning.
Below is a list of school bus cancellations:
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.
Peel District School Board: School bus transportation in service. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation in service. Schools are open.
