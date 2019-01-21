Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 21, 2019

The extreme cold weather in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Monday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to the extreme cold, all school buses are cancelled today, however schools remain open. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) January 21, 2019

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Transportation alert: All school bus transportation has been cancelled for today due to the extreme cold. Schools will remain open. Everyone is encouraged to dress appropriately for the temperatures and to exercise caution as roads may be icy. https://t.co/lF8doVjVsC — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) January 21, 2019

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to extremely cold temperatures, school bus and taxi services cancelled for today, Jan 21. Schools remain open. pic.twitter.com/F93kmeBPgQ — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) January 21, 2019

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, all school buses have been cancelled for Monday, January 21. Schools will remain open. — YCDSB (@ycdsb) January 21, 2019

Durham District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

School Bus Notice: All bus routes for January 21st 2019 will not be running due to extreme cold weather. Schools will be open. — DurhamDSB (@DurhamDSB) January 21, 2019

Durham Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation for all zones cancelled. Schools are open.

Transportation for all bus zones has been cancelled for Monday, January 21 due to extreme cold weather. Schools will remain open. — Durham Catholic District School Board (@DurhamCatholic) January 21, 2019

Peel District School Board: School bus transportation in service. Schools are open.

For Monday, Jan. 21, there are no cancellations or closures – buses are running and all schools are open. A reminder #peelfam that all elementary and balanced calendar schools have a PA day. Get the day started by channeling your inner Ariana today fam and dress extra warm. pic.twitter.com/Z9nqbHJJ0p — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 21, 2019

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School bus transportation in service. Schools are open.

There are NO bus cancellations or school closures today for @DPCDSBSchools. Note that it is a PD Day for elementary schools. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 21, 2019