Pete Davidson jokes about suicide Instagram post on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Pete Davidson made light of his recent mental health struggles — and an Instagram post that sparked concern for his well-being — on the latest edition of Saturday Night Live.

“As you know, I had a really crazy month and I want to talk about something that matters a lot to me,” he said during Weekend Update.

“OK. Mental health?” asked castmate Colin Jost.

“No,” Davidson quipped. “The new Clint Eastwood movie, The Mule.”

Fellow comedian John Mulaney, who joined Davidson for the segment, said he’s been spending time with him to “try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane. A sober, domestic life.”

“Yeah, and after observing John’s life, I publicly threatened suicide,” Davidson said, laughing.

“I’m sorry, I know I shouldn’t make that joke. But it is funny,” he said.

that was so stupid and fun. Thanks @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/Z8k4akkTn8 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 20, 2019

Davidson has made reference to his struggles with mental illness in the past, including a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

Last month, after facing a torrent of backlash for weighing in on an online controversy involving his ex, Ariana Grande, Davidson made a social media post that suggested he could be suicidal.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

He was paid a visit by the New York Police Department to confirm his well-being.

