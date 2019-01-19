2 seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Leaside

Toronto police say two people have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Leaside early Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. for reports that a car had crashed in the area of Laird and Millwood drives.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed under a bridge.

The vehicle, a black SUV, was seriously damaged.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but police are looking into whether speed or alcohol were factors.

The Toronto police reconstruction team is on the scene investigating.