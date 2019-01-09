Crime
January 9, 2019 7:14 am

OPP officer charged after crash in Hamilton pursuit

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Haldimand OPP officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to mischief endangering life in regards to a 2015 police chase that ended with the pursued car crashing into another vehicle.

READ MORE: Hamilton police appealing for witnesses to crash involving cyclist

Const. Lauren Cheeseman was charged in March 2017 after the Special Investigations Unit looked into a December 2015 incident in which a vehicle she was pursuing crashed into another car in Hamilton, seriously injuring the driver.

Cheeseman was scheduled for a jury trial on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Driver arrested in Hamilton hit and run had been ‘suspended for life,’ police say

However, on Monday she instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of mischief endangering life.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crash
Hamilton
Lauren Cheeseman
OPP
Pursuit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.