OPP officer charged after crash in Hamilton pursuit

A Haldimand OPP officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to mischief endangering life in regards to a 2015 police chase that ended with the pursued car crashing into another vehicle.
Const. Lauren Cheeseman was charged in March 2017 after the Special Investigations Unit looked into a December 2015 incident in which a vehicle she was pursuing crashed into another car in Hamilton, seriously injuring the driver.
Cheeseman was scheduled for a jury trial on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
However, on Monday she instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of mischief endangering life.
