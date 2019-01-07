Napanee OPP stop 3 people in 1 day for alleged stunt driving

Napanee OPP stopped three drivers within hours of each other after officers say each person was driving 50 kilometres above the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police say that at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, a 32-year-old Roslin-area man was stopped by an officer for allegedly travelling 155 km/h on Highway 401 in Quinte West. Police say the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for three days for registering a warning on the officer’s roadside alcohol screening device.

Around 11:30 a.m. that same day, a 25-year-old Tweed-area woman was stopped for travelling 154 km/h on Highway 401 in Quinte West.

Just before 1 p.m., a 44-year-old man from Scarborough was stopped for travelling 153 km/h on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga Township.

Police say each driver will have to appear in a Napanee court sometime in 2019.

Their drivers’ licences were also suspended for seven days, and all three had their vehicles impounded for a week as well.