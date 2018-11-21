Port Hope driver clocked at 137 km/h in a 50 km/h zone: OPP

A Port Hope, Ont., man has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked at nearly triple the legal speed limit in Douro-Dummer Township early Wednesday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were conducting radar patrol on University Road when just after midnight, they clocked a vehicle travelling at 137 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The road is just south of Trent University in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize rental car clocked at 131 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Tyson Vollering, 21, of Port Hope, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2019.